New footage of shooting at Eli Junction

Jun 21, 2023 8:12 pm

Yesterday, terrorists arrived at Eli Junction on Route 60 and began firing at a nearby restaurant. Four Israelis were killed in the attack. A new video off the incident shows the terrorists chasing after victims and firing...

Russia’s UAV onslaught ups interest in Israeli defense system

Jun 19, 2023 10:49 am

Russia’s massive use of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine has boosted interest in an Israeli counter-drone system in NATO countries and beyond. Rafael’s Drone Dome system has already been deployed in Dubai, and is also...

Executive director of Contemporary Jewish Museum stepping down

Jun 21, 2023 4:54 pm

San Francisco’s Contemporary Jewish Museum is undergoing another leadership shift, as executive director Chad Coerver, who has served since September 2021, announced his departure. Founded in 1984, the non-collecting museum’s...

